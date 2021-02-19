US commits $4B to Covax

The U.S. on Feb. 19 pledged $4.3 billion to Covax, the international effort to ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the globe.

The administration of former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the 92-nation collaboration because it was backed by WHO, which the U.S. withdrew from July 6. President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. to rejoin WHO Jan. 20. During a Jan. 20 address to WHO, Anthony Fauci, MD, said the U.S. rejoining WHO meant it was joining Covax.

During the virtual G7 summit, President Biden committed an initial $2 billion to Covax and pledged an additional $2 billion through 2021 and 2022.

Other major countries pledged funds during the summit, with Germany committing $1.8 billion, the European Commission committing $363 million, Japan committing $79 million and Canada committing $59 million.

