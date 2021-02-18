Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine less potent against South Africa variant, preliminary study says

In labaroatory settings, the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is less potent against B.1.351, the variant of the novel coronavirus first identified in South Africa, according to preliminary data released Feb. 17 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers from Pfizer, BioNTech and the Galveston-based University of Texas Medical Branch analyzed blood samples of 15 patients who had received the vaccine to see how well it fought against a coronavirus designed to have the same mutations found in B.1.351. They found a 66 percent decrease in neutralization capabilities when compared to earlier versions of the novel coronavirus.

The research team said it's still unclear what this finding may mean for the vaccine's efficacy in humans, as further research needs to be conducted.

AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax have also recently released preliminary clinical data showing their COVID-19 vaccines are not as effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases caused by B.1.351.

More articles on pharmacy:

US boosts states' weekly vaccine allotment to 13.5M doses

Half of patients got prescriptions through mail order in 2020, survey says

Two-thirds of pharmacists have taken on new job responsibilities since COVID-19, survey finds

but said it's still unclear what this finding may mean for the vaccine's efficacy in people.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.