Half of patients got prescriptions through mail order in 2020, survey says

Half of the 1,000 patients surveyed by healthcare software company CoverMyMeds said they received their prescriptions via mail order or pharmacy delivery in 2020 rather than in-person at a retail pharmacy. 

In 2019, 88 percent of patients surveyed said they got their prescriptions from a retail pharmacy, many of which didn't offer home delivery service. Many pharmacy chains rapidly began offering home delivery services in 2020, according to CoverMyMeds. Forty-one percent of the 328 pharmacists surveyed by the company said their pharmacy has taken on prescription home delivery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the survey, as of September 2020: 

  • Twelve percent of patients received their prescriptions through mail order
  • Twenty-five percent of patients received their prescriptions through a combination of in-person and mail order 
  • Thirteen percent of patients received their prescriptions through home delivery by a local pharmacy

