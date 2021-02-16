Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine cuts symptomatic cases by 94%, data shows

COVID-19 infections fell by 94 percent among people who received two doses of Prizer's vaccine, according to a study by Clalit, the largest healthcare provider in Israel.

Clalit studied symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of Pfizer's vaccine and compared them to an unvaccinated group of the same size, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 15. The study included 430,000 participants between ages 16 and 59 and 170,000 participants ages 60 and older, Clalit said.

The study also found that Pfizer's vaccine reduced cases of severe illness from COVID-19 by 92 percent, according to The Wall Street Journal.

