36% of Americans forgo medications to pay for essentials, survey says

Many Americans are making difficult personal finance decisions to deal with the country's ever-rising medication costs, according to recent survey results released by healthcare software company CoverMyMeds.

CoverMyMeds surveyed patients, providers and pharmacists during September and October. One thousand patients, 400 providers and 328 pharmacists participated in the survey; the results were released Jan. 25.

Three of the survey's key findings on drug affordability:

Thirty-six percent of patients have forgone their medications to pay for essential items and bills, with 21 percent of white respondents and 47 percent of respondents with different racial identities saying this.



Forty-three percent of patients have forgone paying for essential items and bills to afford their medications, with 25 percent of white respondents and 56 percent of respondents with different racial identities saying this.



Forty-one percent of patients have skipped or altered medication doses to make their prescription last longer, with 27 percent of white respondents and 53 percent of respondents with different racial identities saying this.

