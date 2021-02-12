US buys 200M more COVID-19 vaccine doses

HHS and the U.S. Department of Defense said Feb. 11 they have purchased an additional 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.

The U.S. paid Pfizer about $2 billion for the additional 100 million doses, bringing the total amount the federal government has paid the drugmaker for COVID-19 vaccines to about $6 billion. It paid Moderna about $1.65 billion, bringing the total amount the federal government has paid the drugmaker for COVID-19 vaccines to about $5.75 billion.

The purchase brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses bought by the federal government to 600 million. Both Pfizer and Moderna agreed to deliver 300 million doses in consistent increments through the end of July.

