AstraZeneca sets monthly production goal of 200M doses

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, during a Feb. 11 earnings call, detailed the drugmaker's plans to double its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing output, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr. Soriot said AstraZeneca would produce more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February. He also said the drugmaker is aiming for a monthly production goal of 200 million doses by April.

AstraZeneca is also developing new versions of its vaccine that targets newly emerged variants of the novel coronavirus. The drugmaker said during its earnings call that it will start mass production of these modified vaccines within six to nine months.

