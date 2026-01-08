The 20 most influential drug approvals of 2025: GoodRx

GoodRx has named 20 medications and vaccines as the most influential FDA approvals of 2025, spotlighting first-in-class drugs, new indications, and therapies with the potential to significantly affect public health.

1. Nereus (tradipitant) for motion sickness: Approved Dec. 30, Nereus is the first new prescription drug in decades for motion sickness. The oral capsule works on a brain pathway that helps prevent nausea and vomiting.

2. Wegovy pill (semaglutide) for weight loss and heart protection: The first oral GLP-1 for weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction, approved Dec. 22, offers a needle-free alternative to injectable Wegovy.

3. Exdensur (depemokimab-ulaa) for severe asthma: Approved Dec. 16, this biologic is the first ultra-long-acting asthma treatment, requiring just two injections per year.

4. Cardamyst (etripamil) for PSVT: This nasal spray, approved Dec. 12, treats sudden episodes of supraventricular tachycardia at home, potentially avoiding ER visits.

5. Lynkuet (elinzanetant) for menopause symptoms: Approved Oct. 24, Lynkuet is a nonhormonal daily capsule for hot flashes and night sweats that blocks dual neurokinin receptors.

6. Rybelsus (oral semaglutide) for cardiovascular risk: The once-daily Type 2 diabetes pill was approved Oct. 17 for reducing heart risks, giving patients a GLP-1 alternative to injections.

7. Keytruda Qlex (pembrolizumab/berahyaluronidase alfa) for cancer: Approved Sept. 19, this under-the-skin version of Keytruda offers quicker administration for adults and adolescents with solid tumors.

8. Enbumyst (bumetanide) for edema: The first diuretic nasal spray, approved Sept. 15, delivers fast relief for fluid buildup from heart, liver or kidney conditions.

9. Wegovy injection for MASH with liver scarring: Approved Aug. 15, Wegovy became the first GLP-1 approved to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis with fibrosis.

10. Ekterly (sebetralstat) for hereditary angioedema: Approved July 3, Ekterly is the first oral treatment for sudden HAE attacks, offering an alternative to injectables.

11. Yeztugo (lenacapavir) for HIV prevention: This long-acting injectable PrEP, approved June 18, requires dosing only every six months — the longest interval yet.

12. Enflonsia (clesrovimab-cfor) for RSV prevention: Approved June 9, this one-dose monoclonal antibody offers seasonal protection for infants from RSV lower respiratory disease.

13. Tryptyr (acoltremon) for dry eye: A new TRPM8 receptor agonist, Tryptyr was approved May 28 and works rapidly to increase tear production.

14. Nucala (mepolizumab) for eosinophilic COPD: Already approved for other eosinophilic conditions, Nucala was approved May 22 as the first once-monthly biologic for this COPD subtype.

15. Nuvaxovid for COVID-19: Approved May 19, this protein-based vaccine offers a non-mRNA option for high-risk individuals 12 and older.

16. Dupixent (dupilumab) for bullous pemphigoid and CSU: Approved for two new inflammatory skin conditions — BP on June 20 and chronic spontaneous urticaria on April 18 — Dupixent expands its reach beyond eczema and asthma.

17. Blujepa (gepotidacin) for UTIs and gonorrhea: Blujepa was approved March 25 for UTIs and Dec. 11 for gonorrhea, becoming the first new oral antibiotic class in decades for both.

18. Miudella (copper IUD) for birth control: Approved Feb. 25, Miudella is the first new copper IUD in more than 40 years, designed to be smaller and more comfortable.

19. Journavx (suzetrigine) for pain: Approved Jan. 30, this first-in-class non-opioid blocks sodium channels to relieve moderate-to-severe pain without the side effects of opioids.

20. Ozempic (semaglutide) for kidney and heart protection in diabetes: Approved Jan. 28, Ozempic is now indicated to reduce risks of kidney disease and cardiovascular events in people with Type 2 diabetes and CKD.