Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine will not be ready this year, CEO says

Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi, said the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine candidate won't be finished in 2021, The Hill reported.

Mr. Hudson told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche: "This vaccine will not be ready this year, but it could be of use at a later stage all the more if the fight against variants was to continue," The Hill reported Feb. 13.

He didn't say why the vaccine candidate wouldn't be ready this year. Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Sanofi partnered with Translate Bio, a U.S.-based company, last year to develop a COVID-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, The Hill reported.

It is also developing a separate COVID-19 vaccine with U.K.-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. Sanofi announced in December that it would delay vaccine development as results from a phase 1/2 clinical trial showed the vaccine had a low immune response in older adults. The same month, a mistake set back development of the vaccine by four to five months after volunteers were mistakenly given lower doses of the vaccine than they were supposed to receive in clinical trials.

