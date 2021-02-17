US boosts states' weekly vaccine allotment to 13.5M doses

The White House will again increase the number of COVID-19 vaccines sent to states each week, with each state now slated to receive 13.5 million doses weekly, The New York Times reported Feb 16.

The federal government had previously been sending 11 million doses to states each week.

The increase is due in part to Pfizer now being allowed to count six doses per vial instead of five, the Times reported.

The federal government's retail pharmacy program will also now be given 2 million vaccine doses per week, double the initial supply.

President Joe Biden said Feb. 16 that every American who wants a COVID-19 vaccine would be able to get one by the end of July.

