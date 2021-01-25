Pfizer to ship fewer COVID-19 vaccine vials to US, cites extra December doses

Pharmacists discovered in December that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine vials that were supposed to contain five doses sometimes contained an extra dose, and Pfizer now plans to count the sixth dose toward its deal with the federal government to supply the U.S. with 200 million doses of its vaccine by the end of July, The New York Times reports.

But some pharmacists told the Times that getting the extra dose requires a specialty syringe, and not all sites have them.

"If standard syringes and needles are used, there may not be sufficient volume to extract a sixth dose from a single vial," an FDA fact sheet for the vaccine states.

Pfizer executives have pushed the FDA for weeks to change the vaccine emergency use authorization to acknowledge that the vials contain six doses, according to the Times. Pfizer's contract with the government requires it to be paid by the dose.

Pfizer said that if the labels on the vaccine vials say they contain six doses, it could accelerate the pace of vaccines administered. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, has said the sixth dose allows Pfizer to stretch its supply and boost its estimate of vaccines manufactured in 2021 to 2 billion up from 1.3 billion, according to the Times.

A spokesperson for Pfizer told the Times that "in a situation of limited vaccine supply amidst a public health crisis, our intent with this label change is to provide clarity to health care providers, minimize vaccine wastage and enable the most efficient use of the vaccine."

The FDA updated the emergency use authorization Jan. 6 to acknowledge that the vials contain six doses, the Times reported. Pfizer and the government agreed to track which vaccination sites are receiving the specialty syringes needed to get the extra dose, and Pfizer won't charge the U.S. for the sixth dose at sites that don't have the necessary equipment, according to the Times.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Jan. 21 that the government may use the Defense Production Act to boost the supply of specialty syringes, the Times reported.

