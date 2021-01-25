Merck abandons its 2 COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Merck is discontinuing the development of its two COVID-19 vaccines, the drugmaker announced Jan. 25.

Clinical trial data for the vaccines show they were safe but did not generate enough of an immune response to effectively protect recipients against COVID-19.

While Merck is shelving its two vaccine candidates, the drugmaker said it will keep producing two drugs that treat COVID-19.

The drugmaker is continuing to produce MK-7110, which aims to modulate the respiratory system's inflammatory response to COVID-19. Merck signed a $356 million agreement with the U.S. government Dec. 23 to supply up to 100,000 doses of MK-7110, and it is also continuing to produce MK-4482, an antiviral drug.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA approves first monthly injectable to treat HIV

Amazon, Seattle health system create vaccination pop-up site

Premier, Pfizer partner to supply 5 critical drugs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.