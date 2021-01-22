FDA approves first monthly injectable to treat HIV

The FDA approved Cabenuva, a long-acting two shot combination that helps HIV patients treat their condition more conveniently and privately, the agency announced Jan. 21.

Cabenuva is administered monthly as an injectable. This can replace HIV patients' current antiretroviral regimen, which requires them to take multiple pills several times a day, cautiously scheduled around meals.

“This approval will allow some patients the option of receiving once-monthly injections in lieu of a daily oral treatment regimen,” John Farley MD, the director of the Office of Infectious Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a news release. "Having this treatment available for some patients provides an alternative for managing this chronic condition."

The approval was granted to ViiV Healthcare, a U.K.-based drugmaker with its U.S. headquarters in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

More articles on pharmacy:

Fauci: US rejoining WHO means it will join Covax

New Jersey governor blames CVS, Walgreens for slow vaccine rollout

California says halted Moderna vaccine batch is safe

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.