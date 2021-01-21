New Jersey governor blames CVS, Walgreens for slow vaccine rollout

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNBC Jan. 20 he thinks the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to distribute COVID-19 vaccines has slowed the state's vaccine rollout.

"The big reason is the federal program with CVS and Walgreens. They basically amassed these doses, they schedule visits to long-term care nursing homes, extended living, and they're punching under their weight, particularly Walgreens, and that's where most of the yet to be used doses are," he told CNBC.

Mr. Murphy suggested Walgreens "put more bodies on the case" to speed up vaccine distribution.

The governor told NBC Jan. 19 that New Jersey was equipped to distribute the vaccine, but providers were missing the vaccine doses themselves.

He added that the vaccines under the state's control are being administered more efficiently.

"You can't find many doses in hospitals or other distribution points that we control directly, that are going unused. We're getting shots into arms with all of the areas that we can control," Mr. Murphy told CNBC.

