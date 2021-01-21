California says halted Moderna vaccine batch is safe

California's state epidemiologist, Erica Pan, MD, told healthcare providers Jan. 20 to "immediately resume" using a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines the state stopped administering earlier this week after a higher than usual number of severe allergic reactions were reported in San Diego.

Dr. Pan said the County of San Diego Department of Public Health, the FDA, the CDC and Moderna found no scientific basis to continue the pause.

"These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based," Dr. Pan said. She said she encourages "every Californian to get the vaccine when it's their turn."

Dr. Pan had told the state's healthcare providers Jan. 17 to stop using the batch of Moderna vaccines, which had about 330,000 doses, after fewer than 10 people appeared to experience severe allergic reactions to the vaccine in a 24 hour period at the same vaccination clinic in San Diego. No other issues with the batch were reported.

California recently expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beyond healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff to everyone 65 and older, according to The Hill.

More articles on pharmacy:

Drugmakers begin testing COVID-19 vaccines in children

Hospitals mark up drug prices by 250% on average, analysis finds

Michigan health system to pay largest settlement for alleged drug diversion in US history

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.