Severe allergic reactions spur California warning against batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

California's state epidemiologist, Erica Pan, MD, told healthcare providers Jan. 17 to stop using a batch of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after a "higher than usual" number of severe allergic reactions at a vaccination clinic in San Diego, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Dr. Pan said that "out of an extreme abundance of caution," providers should stop using doses of the vaccine from the affected lot until federal, state and company officials finish an investigation.

Six healthcare workers vaccinated at a drive-thru mass vaccination site in San Diego County had apparent allergic reactions to the Moderna vaccines, according to the Los Angeles Times. Their symptoms were severe and required medical attention.

"That number, clustered together, was slightly higher than expected for the time period," Eric McDonald, MD, San Diego County's director of epidemiology, told the Los Angeles Times.

No other issues with the batch of Moderna vaccines have been reported. It was distributed to 287 providers in California between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Pfizer vaccine production stalled as factory undergoes renovation

Novant Health launches 6 vaccination sites in North Carolina

Biden lays out national COVID-19 vaccination plan

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.