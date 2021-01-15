Pfizer vaccine production stalled as factory undergoes renovation

Pfizer notified national governments across the globe that it will deliver fewer doses than usual of its COVID-19 vaccine until mid-February as it renovates one of its factories in Puurs, Belgium, Bloomberg reported Jan. 15 reported Jan. 15.

The factory manufactures vaccines to ship to all countries outside of the U.S., according to the German Health Ministry. The renovations are meant to expand the drugmaker's production capacity after mid-February.

"As part of the normal productivity improvements to increase capacity, we must make modifications to the process and facility that will require additional regulatory approvals," a Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement. "Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March."

