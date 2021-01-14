Novant Health launches 6 vaccination sites in North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is launching six COVID-19 vaccination sites in the state and planning to administer 1 million doses by April, the health system announced Jan. 14.

After the North Carolina HHS committed to increasing its COVID-19 vaccine supply allocation, Novant Health requested it recieve 95,000 doses a week. If the health system receives that number of doses weekly, it can administer up to 20,000 vaccines a day, meaning up to 1 million vaccines by April.

"The people of North Carolina deserve a vaccination program that leads the nation in speed, scope and effectiveness of distribution," Novant Health President and CEO Carl Armato said in a news release. "We appreciate the state's support and are eager to activate our plan to immediately, and significantly, increase vaccination rates in North Carolina."

