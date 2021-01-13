Walgreens makes majority investment in pharmacy automation services provider

Walgreens Boots Alliance acquired the majority share of pharmacy automation technology company iA, the companies announced Jan. 12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's investment will foster the expansion of iA's pharmacy automation software, developing technology that makes medication dispensing labor more efficient and centralized so pharmacists can spend more time delivering front-line care to patients.

"The role of pharmacists as an integral part of the healthcare system and patients' care teams has never been more critical," Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO and Executive Vice Chairman Stefano Pessina said in a news release. "The iA mission to further modernize and automate the prescription fulfillment process aligns with our priority to create the pharmacy of the future, reducing operational costs and enabling pharmacists to spend more time providing valuable healthcare services to patients such as vaccinations, diagnostic testing and medication management."

