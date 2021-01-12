Biden team gets first access to Warp Speed meetings

The Biden transition team will get its first direct access to some regular Operation Warp Speed meetings this week, a senior administration official told Politico.

The meetings, held by the government's initiative to speed COVID-19 vaccine and drug development, typically focus on vaccine distribution, therapeutics, manufacturing and supply issues, according to Politico.

Politico previously reported that the Biden transition team was denied access to the meetings.

The senior administration official told Politico that the Biden team had been receiving regular briefings on the meetings, but had not attended any.



