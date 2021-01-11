CVS Health names new chief people officer

CVS Health has named Laurie Havanec as its new chief people officer, effective Feb. 8, succeeding Lisa Baccia, who is retiring after 16 years with the company.

Ms. Havanec most recently served as the executive vice president and chief people officer of Otis Worldwide. She also was corporate vice president of talent and HR at United Technology Corporation and a senior human resources leader at Aetna.

"It's been said that businesses don't create value — people do. That's why I'm honored to join CVS Health at such a critical time in the company's history. In partnership with our business and HR leadership teams, I look forward to building and maintaining a corporate environment that enables us to achieve our vision to transform health care for consumers across the nation," Havanec said.

Ms. Havanec has experience in talent development, diversity, equity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, labor and employee relations, and HR systems, shared services and operations.

"Laurie is an innovative leader who brings a wealth of experience partnering with executive teams to build strategic, people-focused human resources strategy," said Karen Lynch, who will become president and CEO of CVS Health Feb. 1. "Laurie will lead talent and culture initiatives that support our business strategy, and she will also play a central role in helping to inspire and engage all 300,000 employees across CVS Health."

