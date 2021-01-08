New York to launch COVID-19 vaccination phase 1b

New York will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for recipients included in phase 1b on Jan. 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a Jan. 8 news briefing.

Phase 1b includes 3.2 million New Yorkers: police officers, firefighters, public safety workers, education workers and residents 75 and older. Individuals included in phase 1b can schedule their appointments beginning Jan. 11, but they may not be administered their vaccine for another three months, especially if the federal government does not distribute more doses to the state at a rapid pace, Mr. Cuomo said.

He also said new locations where New Yorkers can receive their vaccine will begin going online during the week of Jan. 11, allowing people to get vaccinated at pharmacies, physician's offices, health departments, ambulatory centers and federally qualified health centers.

New York's goal is to administer 14 million vaccinations, which would take 47 weeks at the effort's current speed, Mr. Cuomo said.

