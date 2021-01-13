CVS has administered nearly 10% of US COVID-19 vaccines, incoming CEO says

Roughly 10 percent of the total COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S. had been given by CVS as of Jan. 11, according to Karen Lynch, who will become president and CEO of CVS Health next month.

Speaking at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference, Ms. Lynch said CVS had administered more than 700,000 vaccines as of Jan. 11, according to a transcript of the event by Seeking Alpha.

CVS started vaccinating residents and workers of long-term care facilities at the end of December and said it is on track to finish by the end of January.

Ms. Lynch said the company expects to start giving vaccines in its pharmacies soon, and it has more than 90,000 pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and nurse practitioners available to give them. Once the vaccines are available to the general public, CVS expects to administer almost a million vaccines per day, Larry Merlo, the company's current CEO, said.

