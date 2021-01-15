Biden lays out national COVID-19 vaccination plan

President-elect Joe Biden gave some details of his national COVID-19 vaccination plan, including administering 100 million shots during his first 100 days as president, during a Jan. 14 speech, USA Today reports.

His plan includes $160 billion for a national vaccination program, according to NPR, including community vaccination centers and mobile vaccine units to reach remote areas.

"This will be one of the most challenging operational efforts we've ever undertaken as a nation. We'll have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated, to create more places for them to get vaccinated, to mobilize more medical teams to get shots in peoples' arms," President-elect Biden said, according to USA Today.

The plan also includes hiring 100,000 public health workers to do jobs such as vaccine outreach and contact tracing. He also said he wants to invest $50 billion to expand testing, purchase rapid tests, expand lab capacity, and help schools and local governments enhance their testing programs.

President-elect Biden is expected to give more details on his national vaccination plan Jan. 15, according to NBC News.

