Trump administration will release plan to speed up vaccinations

The Trump administration will deliver new guidelines Jan. 12 that expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 65 years old and above, a senior administration official confirmed to CNBC.

The Trump administration is expected to announce the new guidelines, first reported by Axios, at a press conference Jan. 12 with officials from Operation Warp Speed.

The senior administration official told CNBC that the states are being told to immediately expand vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older as well as people under 65 with comorbid conditions.

The new guidelines will also expand the venues where people can get vaccinated and get all available doses distributed now instead of holding back doses for the second shot, according to Axios.

The new guidelines are similar to steps some states have already taken to accelerate the vaccination process. President-elect Joe Biden said his administration will not hold back COVID-19 vaccine doses and would release those needed for people's second shots. The president-elect is expected to release more details on the vaccine distribution plan Jan. 14, according to Politico.

As of Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. CST, nearly 9 million people had received shots of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, according to CNBC. The federal government had initially estimated that 20 million shots would be given by the end of last month.



