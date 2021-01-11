Wyoming hospital CEO says state not getting fair share of vaccines

A hospital CEO in Wyoming raised concerns that the state isn't getting a fair share of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

Paul Beaupré, MD, CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson, Wyo., said the state is slated to get 45,000 doses, but should receive 120,000 doses.

As of 9 a.m. ET Jan. 8, roughly 22.1 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 6.7 million have been administered, or 30.21 percent. As of Jan. 8, Wyoming had received 41,375 doses and administered 10,791.

Dr. Beaupré urged residents to push their state and federal lawmakers to increase the number of doses Wyoming is set to receive, according to Jackson Hole News & Guide.



