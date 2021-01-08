Tenet adds 12th board member

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has appointed Cecil D. Haney as the 12th member of its board of directors, the for-profit hospital operator said Jan. 8.

Mr. Haney is a U.S. Navy veteran, retiring as a four-star admiral.

"Cecil has demonstrated the true tenets of servant leadership throughout his incredibly distinguished career in the U.S. military," Tenet Executive Chairman and CEO Ron Rittenmeyer said in a news release. "He is an extraordinary individual and leader who will complement our board, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and systems planning."

During his military career, Mr. Haney was commander of the U.S. Strategic Command and served as commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Tenet said. He also held leadership roles in the submarine force and in joint assignments. Additionally, he served on the Military Leadership Diversity Commission.

