Biden inauguration plans amid COVID-19: 4 things to know

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20 with precautionary measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four things to know about the plans:

1. President-elect Biden will be inaugurated at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also be sworn in.

2. Following the oath, President-elect Biden will participate in a traditional review of military troops meant to represent the peaceful transfer of power, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said in a statement cited by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The committee also said President-elect Biden and Ms. Harris, along with their families, will be escorted to the White House.

3. The inauguration will include a virtual parade rather than an in-person parade and balls, according to the Times and Journal. The newspapers reported that programming is expected to honor front-line healthcare workers and feature musical acts, local bands and poets.

4. The public is being urged not to attend the inauguration in-person, according to the Times and Journal. Some government officials and dignitaries are expected to attend.

