Fauci: US rejoining WHO means it will join Covax

Anthony Fauci, MD, said the U.S. would join Covax, the international effort to ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the globe, during his Jan. 21 address to the World Health Organization.

The administration of former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the 92-nation collaboration because it was backed by WHO, which the U.S. withdrew from July 6. President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. to rejoin WHO Jan. 20.



Many low-income countries depend on Covax to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The program said it has secured almost 2 billion vaccine doses and aims to vaccinate up to a fifth of each country's population by the end of 2021.

