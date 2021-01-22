Premier, Pfizer partner to supply 5 critical drugs

Group purchasing organization Premier, through its ProvideGx program, has partnered with Pfizer to supply healthcare providers with five drugs, some of which are critical for treating COVID-19 patients, the companies said Jan. 21.

The five drugs are: diazepam, labetalol, lorazepam, fentanyl citrate and 0.9 percent sodium chloride injection. Diazepam, as well as lorazepam, are anti-anxiety drugs, labetalol is used to treat high blood pressure, fentanyl is a painkiller, and 0.9 percent sodium chloride injection is used to dilute other medications before injection.

The five drugs are critical for routine patient care, and some have been critical in treating COVID-19 patients. Fentanyl, for example, is often used to provide pain relief for patients on ventilators, and the drug has seen a 750 percent increase in demand during COVID-19 peak periods, Premier said.

"This past year has unquestionably placed unprecedented demand on the drug supply chain, particularly for drugs used during mechanical ventilation of COVID-19 patients," said Premier President Michael Alkire. "Our partnership with Pfizer will help ensure a sustainable supply of five drugs that are essential, not just during the pandemic, but also for routine and elective care longer term."

Read the full news release here.

