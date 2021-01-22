Amazon, Seattle health system create vaccination pop-up site

Amazon is teaming up Seattle-based health system Virginia Mason to establish a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site on Jan. 24, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced during a Jan. 21 news conference.

The site, which will be in an Amazon meeting center in Seattle, is aiming to administer 2,000 shots to people on Virginia Mason’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

Amazon also loaned its vice president of global corporate affairs, Jay Carney, to Washington's vaccine command center and said it will launch more mass vaccination efforts in the weeks to come. The tech giant has been consistent in offering to help the state with its vaccine rollout process while asking that its employees be prioritized for vaccine doses.

The pop-up vaccination sight comes amid other corporate efforts to expedite the state's vaccine rollout, as Microsoft, Starbucks and Costco have recently pledged their assistance.

