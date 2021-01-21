New CDC director: COVID-19 vaccines won't make it to all pharmacies by late February

The U.S. will not be able to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to all pharmacies in the country by late February as former HHS Secretary Alex Azar promised, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told NBC Jan. 21.

Dr. Walensky said Mr. Azar's timeline is not likely to come to fruition because it is not realistic, but the country is determined to administer 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days.

"We are going to, as part of our plan, put the vaccine in pharmacies. Will it be in every pharmacy in this country by that timeline? I don't think so," Dr. Walensky told NBC. "I don't think late February, we're going to have vaccines in every pharmacy in this country."

