Amazon offers to help Biden with his COVID-19 vaccination goal

Amazon's CEO of consumer business, Dave Clark, sent a letter to President Joe Biden shortly after he was sworn in Jan. 20 offering Amazon's help in distributing COVID-19 vaccines, NBC News reports.

"As you begin your work leading the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration," he wrote in the letter, according to NBC News.

Mr. Clark said Amazon would use its operations, IT and communications capabilities to help the government distribute vaccines.

"Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort," he wrote.

Mr. Clark added that Amazon has agreements with licensed third-party healthcare providers to administer vaccines on-site at Amazon facilities, according to NBC News.

"We are prepared to move quickly once vaccines are available," he wrote.

Read the full article here.

