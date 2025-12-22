GLP-1 adherence lags among older adults: 6 notes

A growing body of research suggests that older adults are discontinuing GLP-1 medications at high rates, The New York Times reported Dec. 21.



Six things to know:

1. Sixty percent of Americans over age 65 with diabetes discontinued semaglutide within one year, according to a recent study published inJAMA Cardiology. A separate study published earlier this year in JAMA Network Open found patients over age 65 were 20% to 30% more likely to quit GLP-1s than younger study participants with overweight or obesity. Older adults were also less likely to resume the medications.

2. Experts said stopping GLP-1 therapy often leads to weight regain and loss of metabolic benefits — outcomes that may be particularly challenging for older adults.

3. Cost and insurance coverage remain key drivers of discontinuation, especially for older adults using GLP-1s for weight loss, which Medicare has historically not covered. Patients also cited side effects, including nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal distress as reasons for stopping GLP-1s.

4. Muscle loss has emerged as an additional concern, with clinicians warning that GLP-1–related weight loss in older adults often includes significant loss of lean muscle mass, which can contribute to frailty and falls.

5. The trend comes as the White House is poised to expand Medicare coverage of GLP-1s. In November, the Trump administration announced a deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to expand Medicare eligibility for GLP-1s and related medications to include obesity, potentially as early as this spring.

6. For hospitals, the change could increase demand for obesity-related care and chronic disease management, raising new questions around cost, patient support and how to manage clinical risk in older adults.