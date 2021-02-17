Fewer J&J vaccine doses means most Americans won't get shots until May or June, Fauci says

Anthony Fauci, MD, said Feb. 16 that because the U.S. is getting fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson than expected, most Americans won't be able to get a vaccine until late May or early June, pushing back his original prediction of April, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said last week that most Americans would be able to get a vaccine by April.

"We were expecting a greater number of doses from Johnson & Johnson, and it looks like, even though it's a good vaccine, that we're not going to have a substantial amount of doses until we get into April and May," Dr. Fauci told the Los Angeles Times Feb. 16. "So I think it's probably going to be a little bit later than the date that I had originally thought, because I was not anticipating that we would have this much of a problem with the number of doses."

But Dr. Fauci did express optimism that the U.S. will see "a sharp escalation in the number of people that get vaccinated and very little wait for people to get vaccinated," by the spring, the Los Angeles Times reported.

