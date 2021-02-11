April will be 'open season' for COVID-19 vaccinations in US, Fauci predicts

COVID-19 vaccination efforts will greatly accelerate this spring, and most Americans could be able to start receiving their first doses by April, Anthony Fauci, MD, said in a Feb. 11 interview with NBC's Today.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said the number of available doses will increase in March and April, allowing for a much larger mass vaccination approach involving pharmacies, vaccine centers and mobile vaccine units.

"By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Dr. Fauci said. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated."

This effort will likely span several months due to sheer logistics, Dr. Fauci said. He predicted an overwhelming majority of people in the U.S. could be vaccinated by the middle or end of summer.

More articles on public health:

States ranked by COVID-19 cases: Feb. 10

Johns Hopkins shares proposal for equitable vaccine distribution

States ranked by percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered: Feb. 11

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.