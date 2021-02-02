What the CDC knows about the nation's first 13 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Nearly 13 million people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in the first month they were available, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published Feb. 1.

To compile the report, researchers analyzed data on vaccines administered in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 14. Included vaccine data was reported to the CDC by Jan. 26.

Four report findings:

1. While data about the sex and age of recipients was widely reported at 97 percent and 99.9 percent, respectively, data on race and ethnicity was only available for 51.9 percent of vaccine recipients.

2. Of vaccine recipients who reported their sex, 63 percent were women and 37 percent were men.

3. Among the recipients whose age was known, 55 percent were 50 or older. Another 16.8 percent were ages 40–49, and 28.2 percent were ages 18–39.

4. Of the 6.7 million recipients with known race or ethnicity data, 60.4 were white and 39.6 percent represented racial and ethnic minority groups.

Due to data limitations, the CDC warned against generalizing its findings, but said they underscore the need for more complete race and ethnicity data to ensure equal vaccine access.

More articles on public health:

COVID-19 test positivity falls for 2nd week in row: 4 CDC findings

COVID-19 hospitalizations by state: Feb. 2

US vaccinations outnumber COVID-19 cases; reinfection more likely if variants become dominant — 7 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.