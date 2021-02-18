US vaccinating average of 1.7M people per day

The U.S. is currently vaccinating an average of 1.7 million people per day against the coronavirus, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said Feb. 17.

That's an increase from 1.1 million shots per day four weeks ago.

If the U.S. continues at a pace of 1.7 million shots per day, herd immunity could be reached by Nov. 17, according to an analysis from The Washington Post.

Herd immunity is the number of people that would need to be vaccinated so the coronavirus is difficult to spread, and epidemiologists have estimated that it would need to be about 80 percent of the U.S. population, according to the Post.

Eric Topol, MD, a cardiologist at Scripps Research Translational Institute, told the Post the U.S. "can get to 3 [million per day]."

If the U.S. vaccinated 3 million per day, herd immunity of 80 percent could be reached by July 10, according to the Post.

