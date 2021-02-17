Moderna says it expects to deliver 300M COVID-19 vaccines by end of July

Moderna said Feb. 16 it expects to deliver 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. by the end of July, moving up its timeline by two months.

The drugmaker says it expects to deliver a total of 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of March, another 100 million by the end of May, and another 100 million by the end of July. It originally planned to deliver all of the 300 million doses ordered by the U.S. by the end of September.

So far, Moderna has supplied the U.S. with 45.4 million vaccine doses, and 25.2 million have been administered, according to CDC data.

Moderna said short-term delays in the final stages of production at its fill-and-finish contractor, Catalent, recently delayed the release of some vaccine doses, but the delays are expected to be resolved soon and shouldn't affect monthly delivery targets.

