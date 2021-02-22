More than a quarter of Americans take prescriptions not covered by their insurance, survey shows

Twenty-eight percent of Americans report taking a prescription not covered by their insurance plan, according to survey results published Feb. 19 by prescription discount service GoodRx.

From Jan. 25-28, GoodRx garnered survey responses from 1,202 U.S. patients about how their health insurance costs had increased since last year.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents who take a prescription not covered by their insurance plan spend less than $50 on these medications per month. Twenty-one percent spend between $51 and $100 dollars on non-covered medications per month, 14 percent spend between $101 and $300, and 7 percent pay more than $300.

The survey also found 13 percent of respondents had at least one prescription medication dropped from their insurance coverage in 2020, slightly down from 15 percent in 2019.

