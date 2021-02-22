Most vaccine trials don't report participants' ethnicities

Two-thirds of vaccine clinical trials conducted in the past 10 years have not reported participants' ethnicities, according to research published Feb. 19 in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers examined 230 vaccine clinical trials from July 2011 through June 2020. They found that 40 percent of these trials did not record participants' race, and 65 percent did not record their ethnicity.

The research team also found that Black, Indigenous and older Americans were underrepresented in vaccine clinical trials, and adult women were overrepresented.

"Populations with an increased infectious disease burden should be equitably included in trials of vaccines for COVID-19 and other vaccines," the study authors wrote.

