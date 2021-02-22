Bayfront Health St. Petersburg launches Scripts Pharmacy

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.), part of Orlando (Fla.) Health, opened an on-site pharmacy called Scripts Pharmacy Feb. 22, the health system said in a news release.

"This is an important step for our hospital as we continue to find new ways to provide more comprehensive and convenient healthcare for our patients," said the health system's president, John Moore. "For some, a lack of reliable transportation and tight schedules make it difficult to reach a local pharmacy. Our in-house, Scripts Pharmacy provides access to our patients as they are discharged, helping them to continue on their road to recovery."

Bayfront Health said the pharmacy team will work closely with prescribing physicians to support patients' needs and ensure they receive additional guidance related to their medication and overall recovery.

The pharmacy will also be used as part of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg's pharmacy residency program.

