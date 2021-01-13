HHS creates online tracker for patients, providers seeking COVID-19 antibody drugs

HHS has launched an online treatment locator that tracks facilities that have received shipments of Eli Lilly and Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drugs.

"We know that many hospitals are overwhelmed with the recent rise in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and hospital staff are exhausted after months of pandemic response," said HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response Robert Kadlec, MD. "This treatment locator allows patients and providers to find sites for outpatient treatment options, which may help reduce the number of people who require hospitalization for COVID-19 care, which in turn reduces the strain on our nation's hospitals and their staff."

HHS has allocated more than 641,000 treatment courses to states and territories as of Jan. 6.

States and territories must opt in to have information for their facilities included in the locator. So far, 22 state and territorial health departments have opted to be included. HHS is encouraging all states and territories to participate.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Most successful vaccine rollouts in US: 4 state strategies

Utah pharmacy CEO charged for alleged illegal hydroxychloroquine importation

Health officials investigating death of Miami physician shortly after getting Pfizer vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.