Pfizer forecasts $15B in COVID-19 vaccines sales this year

Pfizer said Feb. 2 that it expects to sell about $15 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines this year, CNBC reports.

The drugmaker said it expects an adjusted pretax profit in the high 20 percent range of revenue for the vaccine, according to CNBC. It forecasted its total 2021 revenue to be $59.4 billion to $61.4 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Pfizer saw $11.68 billion in revenue versus an expected $11.43 billion. That's a 12 percent increase over the same period the year prior, according to CNBC.

