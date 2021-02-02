US COVID-19 vaccinations exceed positive tests for virus, Bloomberg reports

More people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine than have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, Bloomberg reported Feb. 1.

As of Feb. 2, about 32.2 million Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine. About 26.3 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus was first found in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has been giving vaccines at a faster daily rate than any other country in recent weeks, at about 1.34 million per day, Bloomberg reported.

"It’s worth noting that today, for the first time, the data said that more people were vaccinated than were reported as newly diagnosed cases. That’s worth celebrating. I’m all for that win," Paula Cannon, PhD, a professor of microbiology at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine, told Bloomberg Feb. 1.

Israel, the U.K. and the U.A.E. have also administered more vaccines than the number of people who have tested positive, according to Bloomberg.

But many more people in the U.S. have likely had the virus than those who have tested positive, Bloomberg reported, such as those with asymptomatic cases who didn't get tested.

"While these trends are encouraging, I want to stress that the numbers nationally are still high, and they’re as high as they’ve been at any point in the pandemic up to this point. If this pandemic were a stock, we might be wanting to sell," Jay Butler, MD, the deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC told Bloomberg.

Read the full article here.

