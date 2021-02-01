Moderna asks FDA's permission to add 5 more COVID-19 vaccine doses per vial

Moderna has asked the FDA to authorize it to fill its COVID-19 vaccine vials with as many as five more doses to boost the nation's vaccine supply, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

If authorized, Moderna would put up to 15 doses of the vaccine in the same size vials it now uses to hold 10.

The FDA recently changed Pfizer's emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine to specify that its vials contain six doses instead of five, after pharmacists discovered in December they could get an extra dose out of the vials. Moderna's vials were also found to contain an extra dose, but it is asking the FDA to allow it to add even more to the vials, according to CNBC.

The FDA declined to comment to CNBC, referring questions to Moderna. Moderna didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Becker's also has contacted Moderna and will update this article accordingly.

