CVS expands COVID-19 vaccinations to 17 states

CVS Health on Feb. 24 added six new states to the list of states where it offers COVID-19 vaccinations, bringing the total to 17.

The new states are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

On Feb. 12, CVS rolled out COVID-19 vaccination programs in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Appointment scheduling for CVS' recent allocation of 570,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses launched Feb. 24, and the company will begin administering the doses the next day.

CVS said it will expand its COVID-19 vaccination program to additional states as more vaccines become available. It also said its pharmacies have the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.

