Pfizer expecting OK to store vaccines at higher temperature, New York Times reports

The FDA told Pfizer it plans to approve its request to store its COVID-19 vaccine at higher temperatures, two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times Feb. 24.

The agency is expected to announce new guidance for Pfizer's vaccine as early as March 2, the Times reported. The FDA would modify the vaccine's emergency use authorization to say the vaccine could be stored at higher temperatures.

Pfizer submitted data to the FDA Feb. 19 showing it could be safely stored between minus 13 F and 5 F for up to to weeks. It is currently required to be stored at temperatures between minus 112 F and minus 76 F, which requires specialty freezers that can reach the ultralow temperatures.

Authorizing the vaccines to be stored at higher temperatures could expand the number of sites that would be able to administer the shots, since they wouldn't have to purchase specialty freezers.

