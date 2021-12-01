COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 5 states, down in 45

- Small
An average of 1.15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, a 28 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster doses in addition to initial vaccinations.
Illinois has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 190 percent in the past week. About 61 percent of Illinois' population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Nov. 30. Utah saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 85 percent. About 55 percent of Utah's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- Illinois: up 190 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.72
- Delaware: up 61 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.6
- North Carolina : up 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.21
- South Dakota: up 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.64
- New Hampshire: up 4 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.78
- Florida: down 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.39
- New Jersey: down 13 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.82
- Georgia: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.63
- Oregon: down 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.01
- Nevada: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.5
- Colorado: down 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.25
- Oklahoma: down 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.25
- Louisiana: down 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.89
- Connecticut: down 23 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 72
- Massachusetts: down 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.18
- South Carolina: down 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.4
- New York: down 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.5
- Ohio: down 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.04
- California: down 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.17
- Rhode Island: down 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 72.58
- Michigan: down 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.59
- Kansas: down 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.65
- Arizona: down 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.67
- Virginia: down 27 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.94
- Pennsylvania: down 27 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.42
- Arkansas: down 28 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.32
- Iowa: down 28 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.73
- Idaho: down 30 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.22
- Washington: down 31 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 65.04
- Hawaii: down 32 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.01
- Alabama: down 33 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.18
- Minnesota: down 34 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.48
- Maine: down 34 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 72.3
- Kentucky: down 35 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.13
- Tennessee: down 35 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.55
- Wyoming: down 36 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.57
- Nebraska: down 36 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.41
- Wisconsin: down 39 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.5
- Vermont: down 40 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 72.88
- Texas: down 41 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.7
- Montana: down 41 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.86
- Missouri: down 42 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.93
- Alaska: down 43 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.23
- North Dakota: down 44 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.76
- Maryland: down 44 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.56
- District of Columbia: down 44 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.52
- New Mexico: down 49 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.52
- West Virginia: down 57 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.54
- Indiana: down 64 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.58
- Mississippi: down 81 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.9
- Utah: down 85 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.3