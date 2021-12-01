COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 5 states, down in 45

An average of 1.15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, a 28 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster doses in addition to initial vaccinations.

Illinois has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 190 percent in the past week. About 61 percent of Illinois' population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Nov. 30. Utah saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 85 percent. About 55 percent of Utah's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: