States ranked by percentage of population vaccinated: March 15

Alaska has the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

The CDC's data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of people in each state that have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of 6 a.m. ET March 14, a total of 37,459,269 Americans had received the full two doses, meaning 11.30 percent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated.

Below are the states and Washington, D.C., ranked by the percentage of their population that has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Alaska

Number of people fully vaccinated: 130,857

Population: 731,545

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 17.89





New Mexico

Number of people fully vaccinated: 348,248

Population: 2,096,829

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 16.61



Delaware

Number of people fully vaccinated: 115,574

Population: 705,749

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 16.38



South Dakota

Number of people fully vaccinated: 134,683

Population: 884,659

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 15.22



West Virginia

Number of people fully vaccinated: 259,988

Population: 1,792,147

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.51





North Dakota

Number of people fully vaccinated: 110,128

Population: 762,062

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.45



Hawaii

Number of people fully vaccinated: 202,968

Population: 1,415,872

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.34





Connecticut

Number of people fully vaccinated: 496,443

Population: 3,565,287

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92





Montana

Number of people fully vaccinated: 148,811

Population: 1,068,778

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92





Wyoming

Number of people fully vaccinated: 80,582

Population: 578,759

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92





Maine

Number of people fully vaccinated: 185,511

Population: 1,344,212

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.80



Oklahoma

Number of people fully vaccinated: 513,020

Population: 3,956,971

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.96



Iowa

Number of people fully vaccinated: 407,760

Population: 3,155,070

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.92





Nebraska

Number of people fully vaccinated: 247,494

Population: 1,934,408

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.79



Minnesota

Number of people fully vaccinated: 715,550

Population: 5,639,632

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.69





Wisconsin

Number of people fully vaccinated: 737,620

Population: 5,822,434

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.67



Massachusetts

Number of people fully vaccinated: 874199

Population: 6,949,503

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.58





Virginia

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,066,807

Population: 8,535,519

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.50





Vermont

Number of people fully vaccinated: 77,769

Population: 623,989

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.46





Indiana

Number of people fully vaccinated: 837,398

Population: 6,732,219

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.44



Arizona

Number of people fully vaccinated: 891,501

Population: 7,278,717

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.25



Maryland

Number of people fully vaccinated: 740,659

Population: 6,045,680

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.25



New Jersey

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,084,991

Population: 8,882,190

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.22



Washington

Number of people fully vaccinated: 926,711

Population: 7,614,893

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.17





Colorado

Number of people fully vaccinated: 695,186

Population: 5,758,736

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.07



Ohio

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,387,721

Population: 11,689,100

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.87





Oregon

Number of people fully vaccinated: 498,278

Population: 4,217,737

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.81





Kentucky

Number of people fully vaccinated: 520,049

Population: 4,467,673

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.64





Louisiana

Number of people fully vaccinated: 540,865

Population: 4,648,794

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.63



North Carolina

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,219,606

Population: 10,488,084

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.63



Michigan

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,156,819

Population: 9,986,857

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.58



Idaho

Number of people fully vaccinated: 206,561

Population: 1,787,065

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.56



Illinois

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,462,024

Population: 12,671,821

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.54



Nevada

Number of people fully vaccinated: 352,638

Population: 3,080,156

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.45



New Hampshire

Number of people fully vaccinated: 155,650

Population: 1,359,711

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.45



Florida

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,445,584

Population: 21,477,737

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.39



South Carolina

Number of people fully vaccinated: 574,646

Population: 5,148,714

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.16



Kansas

Number of people fully vaccinated: 323,386

Population: 2,913,314

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.10



Mississippi

Number of people fully vaccinated: 326,212

Population: 2,976,149

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.96



Pennsylvania

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,378,528

Population: 12,801,989

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.77



New York

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,049,086

Population: 19,453,561

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.53



Rhode Island

Number of people fully vaccinated: 111,247

Population: 1,059,361

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.50



Missouri

Number of people fully vaccinated: 633,641

Population: 6,137,428

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.32



Arkansas

Number of people fully vaccinated: 309,827

Population: 3,017,825

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.27



Alabama

Number of people fully vaccinated: 497,653

Population: 4,903,185

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.15



Texas

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,827,711

Population: 28,995,881

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.75



Georgia

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,033,760

Population: 10,617,423

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.74



California

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,819,878

Population: 39,512,223

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.67



Tennessee

Number of people fully vaccinated: 659,519

Population: 6,833,174

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.65



Utah

Number of people fully vaccinated: 265,873

Population: 3,205,958

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 8.29



District of Columbia

Number of people fully vaccinated: 61,934

Population: 973,764

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 6.36

