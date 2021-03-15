States ranked by percentage of population vaccinated: March 15
Alaska has the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.
The CDC's data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of people in each state that have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of 6 a.m. ET March 14, a total of 37,459,269 Americans had received the full two doses, meaning 11.30 percent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated.
Below are the states and Washington, D.C., ranked by the percentage of their population that has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.
- Alaska
Number of people fully vaccinated: 130,857
Population: 731,545
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 17.89
- New Mexico
Number of people fully vaccinated: 348,248
Population: 2,096,829
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 16.61
- Delaware
Number of people fully vaccinated: 115,574
Population: 705,749
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 16.38
- South Dakota
Number of people fully vaccinated: 134,683
Population: 884,659
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 15.22
- West Virginia
Number of people fully vaccinated: 259,988
Population: 1,792,147
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.51
- North Dakota
Number of people fully vaccinated: 110,128
Population: 762,062
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.45
- Hawaii
Number of people fully vaccinated: 202,968
Population: 1,415,872
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.34
- Connecticut
Number of people fully vaccinated: 496,443
Population: 3,565,287
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92
- Montana
Number of people fully vaccinated: 148,811
Population: 1,068,778
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92
- Wyoming
Number of people fully vaccinated: 80,582
Population: 578,759
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92
- Maine
Number of people fully vaccinated: 185,511
Population: 1,344,212
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.80
- Oklahoma
Number of people fully vaccinated: 513,020
Population: 3,956,971
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.96
- Iowa
Number of people fully vaccinated: 407,760
Population: 3,155,070
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.92
- Nebraska
Number of people fully vaccinated: 247,494
Population: 1,934,408
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.79
- Minnesota
Number of people fully vaccinated: 715,550
Population: 5,639,632
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.69
- Wisconsin
Number of people fully vaccinated: 737,620
Population: 5,822,434
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.67
- Massachusetts
Number of people fully vaccinated: 874199
Population: 6,949,503
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.58
- Virginia
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,066,807
Population: 8,535,519
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.50
- Vermont
Number of people fully vaccinated: 77,769
Population: 623,989
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.46
- Indiana
Number of people fully vaccinated: 837,398
Population: 6,732,219
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.44
- Arizona
Number of people fully vaccinated: 891,501
Population: 7,278,717
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.25
- Maryland
Number of people fully vaccinated: 740,659
Population: 6,045,680
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.25
- New Jersey
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,084,991
Population: 8,882,190
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.22
- Washington
Number of people fully vaccinated: 926,711
Population: 7,614,893
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.17
- Colorado
Number of people fully vaccinated: 695,186
Population: 5,758,736
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.07
- Ohio
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,387,721
Population: 11,689,100
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.87
- Oregon
Number of people fully vaccinated: 498,278
Population: 4,217,737
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.81
- Kentucky
Number of people fully vaccinated: 520,049
Population: 4,467,673
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.64
- Louisiana
Number of people fully vaccinated: 540,865
Population: 4,648,794
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.63
- North Carolina
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,219,606
Population: 10,488,084
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.63
- Michigan
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,156,819
Population: 9,986,857
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.58
- Idaho
Number of people fully vaccinated: 206,561
Population: 1,787,065
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.56
- Illinois
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,462,024
Population: 12,671,821
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.54
- Nevada
Number of people fully vaccinated: 352,638
Population: 3,080,156
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.45
- New Hampshire
Number of people fully vaccinated: 155,650
Population: 1,359,711
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.45
- Florida
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,445,584
Population: 21,477,737
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.39
- South Carolina
Number of people fully vaccinated: 574,646
Population: 5,148,714
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.16
- Kansas
Number of people fully vaccinated: 323,386
Population: 2,913,314
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.10
- Mississippi
Number of people fully vaccinated: 326,212
Population: 2,976,149
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.96
- Pennsylvania
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,378,528
Population: 12,801,989
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.77
- New York
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,049,086
Population: 19,453,561
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.53
- Rhode Island
Number of people fully vaccinated: 111,247
Population: 1,059,361
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.50
- Missouri
Number of people fully vaccinated: 633,641
Population: 6,137,428
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.32
- Arkansas
Number of people fully vaccinated: 309,827
Population: 3,017,825
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.27
- Alabama
Number of people fully vaccinated: 497,653
Population: 4,903,185
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.15
- Texas
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,827,711
Population: 28,995,881
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.75
- Georgia
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,033,760
Population: 10,617,423
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.74
- California
Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,819,878
Population: 39,512,223
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.67
- Tennessee
Number of people fully vaccinated: 659,519
Population: 6,833,174
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.65
- Utah
Number of people fully vaccinated: 265,873
Population: 3,205,958
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 8.29
- District of Columbia
Number of people fully vaccinated: 61,934
Population: 973,764
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 6.36
