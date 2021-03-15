States ranked by percentage of population vaccinated: March 15

Alaska has the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

The CDC's data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of people in each state that have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of 6 a.m. ET March 14, a total of 37,459,269 Americans had received the full two doses, meaning 11.30 percent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated.

Below are the states and Washington, D.C., ranked by the percentage of their population that has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC. 

  1. Alaska
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 130,857
    Population: 731,545
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 17.89

  1. New Mexico
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 348,248
    Population: 2,096,829
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 16.61

  2. Delaware
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 115,574
    Population: 705,749
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 16.38

  3. South Dakota
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 134,683
    Population: 884,659
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 15.22

  4. West Virginia
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 259,988
    Population: 1,792,147
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.51

  1. North Dakota
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 110,128
    Population: 762,062
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.45

  2. Hawaii
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 202,968
    Population: 1,415,872
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 14.34

  1. Connecticut
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 496,443
    Population: 3,565,287
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92

  1. Montana
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 148,811
    Population: 1,068,778
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92

  1. Wyoming
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 80,582
    Population: 578,759
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.92

  1. Maine
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 185,511
    Population: 1,344,212
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 13.80

  2. Oklahoma
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 513,020
    Population: 3,956,971
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.96

  3. Iowa
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 407,760
    Population: 3,155,070
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.92

  1. Nebraska
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 247,494
    Population: 1,934,408
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.79

  2. Minnesota
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 715,550
    Population: 5,639,632
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.69

  1. Wisconsin
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 737,620
    Population: 5,822,434
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.67

  2. Massachusetts
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 874199
    Population: 6,949,503
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.58

  1. Virginia
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,066,807
    Population: 8,535,519
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.50

  1. Vermont
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 77,769
    Population: 623,989
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.46

  1. Indiana
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 837,398
    Population: 6,732,219
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.44

  2. Arizona
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 891,501
    Population: 7,278,717
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.25

  3. Maryland
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 740,659
    Population: 6,045,680
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.25

  4. New Jersey
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,084,991
    Population: 8,882,190
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.22

  5. Washington
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 926,711
    Population: 7,614,893
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.17

  1. Colorado
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 695,186
    Population: 5,758,736
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 12.07

  2. Ohio
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,387,721
    Population: 11,689,100
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.87

  1. Oregon
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 498,278
    Population: 4,217,737
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.81

  1. Kentucky
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 520,049
    Population: 4,467,673
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.64

  1. Louisiana
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 540,865
    Population: 4,648,794
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.63

  2. North Carolina
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,219,606
    Population: 10,488,084
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.63

  3. Michigan
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,156,819
    Population: 9,986,857
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.58

  4. Idaho
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 206,561
    Population: 1,787,065
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.56

  5. Illinois
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,462,024
    Population: 12,671,821
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.54

  6. Nevada
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 352,638
    Population: 3,080,156
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.45

  7. New Hampshire
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 155,650
    Population: 1,359,711
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.45

  8. Florida
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,445,584
    Population: 21,477,737
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.39

  9. South Carolina
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 574,646
    Population: 5,148,714
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.16

  10. Kansas
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 323,386
    Population: 2,913,314
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 11.10

  11. Mississippi
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 326,212
    Population: 2,976,149
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.96

  12. Pennsylvania
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,378,528
    Population: 12,801,989
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.77

  13. New York
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,049,086
    Population: 19,453,561
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.53

  14. Rhode Island
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 111,247
    Population: 1,059,361
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.50

  15. Missouri
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 633,641
    Population: 6,137,428
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.32

  16. Arkansas
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 309,827
    Population: 3,017,825
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.27

  17. Alabama
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 497,653
    Population: 4,903,185
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 10.15

  18. Texas
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,827,711
    Population: 28,995,881
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.75

  19. Georgia
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,033,760
    Population: 10,617,423
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.74

  20. California
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,819,878
    Population: 39,512,223
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.67

  21. Tennessee
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 659,519
    Population: 6,833,174
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 9.65

  22. Utah
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 265,873
    Population: 3,205,958
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 8.29

  23. District of Columbia
    Number of people fully vaccinated: 61,934
    Population: 973,764
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 6.36

